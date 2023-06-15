Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Trading Down 0.3%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.86 and last traded at $13.91. Approximately 572 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

Taylor Wimpey Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29.

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5214 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.23%. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

