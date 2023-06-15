TD Securities Cuts Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$42.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
SAP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC dropped their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. Desjardins dropped their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.71.
Saputo Trading Down 1.2 %
SAP opened at C$31.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$26.80 and a 12 month high of C$37.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.92.
Saputo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
