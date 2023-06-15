Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 1,200 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,763 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $24,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.09.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.61. 534,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,069. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.57 and its 200 day moving average is $174.03.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 49.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

