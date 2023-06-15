Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 8,500 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.09% of Trade Desk worth $18,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,003.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,059,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,584.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,059,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,019,194 shares of company stock worth $62,214,552. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

Shares of TTD stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $76.39. 715,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,197,691. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.07, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.75. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $78.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.82.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Articles

