Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 268,750 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $26,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.76. 1,604,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,207,476. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $142.53. The firm has a market cap of $117.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.37.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

