Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 15,900 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 583,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in BP were worth $20,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BP. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in BP by 202.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BP during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in BP during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in BP by 10,274.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in BP during the first quarter worth about $327,000. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BP from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of BP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.71.

BP stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.40. 5,524,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,184,880. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $41.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.74.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. BP had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $56.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.48 billion. Analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.3966 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

