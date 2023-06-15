Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises approximately 0.6% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $59,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,257,000 after acquiring an additional 46,160 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Rentals Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of URI traded up $5.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $411.40. The company had a trading volume of 224,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,911. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.