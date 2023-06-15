Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $22.86 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,175 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 9,494 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $22,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $408,331,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,469,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $672,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.27. 753,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,047,162. The stock has a market cap of $92.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $83.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.14 and a 200-day moving average of $78.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

