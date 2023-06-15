Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $31.34 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,990 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Moderna were worth $31,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $628,359,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 89.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after acquiring an additional 670,284 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 21.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,611,000 after acquiring an additional 371,311 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Stock Up 1.0 %

MRNA stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.30. The company had a trading volume of 822,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.58. The company has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TD Cowen raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.13.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,181 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total transaction of $147,565.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,631,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,913,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $6,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,144,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total value of $147,565.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,631,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,913,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 391,850 shares of company stock worth $54,984,013. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

