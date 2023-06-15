Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,848 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 31,140 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises 0.7% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $69,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of analysts recently commented on COP shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.32.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $2.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.03. 1,140,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,344,896. The company has a market capitalization of $127.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.27. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

