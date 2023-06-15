Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 803,319 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.08% of HP worth $21,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in HP by 462.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in HP by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.81.

HP Stock Up 1.1 %

HP stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,467,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,610,953. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. HP’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,024. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

