Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $43,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities upped their price target on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.87, for a total transaction of $232,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,286.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.87, for a total transaction of $232,337.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,286.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,850 shares of company stock valued at $37,003,987. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $210.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,746,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,835,177. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $205.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 551.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

