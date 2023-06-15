Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,000 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,243 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.19% of NVR worth $28,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth $138,433,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 48,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 465.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE NVR traded up $43.43 on Thursday, hitting $5,930.00. 5,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,815. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5,753.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,284.55. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,986.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $116.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 408.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total value of $894,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total value of $9,601,719.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,309 shares in the company, valued at $47,858,842.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total value of $894,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock worth $77,730,646 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,863.33.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.