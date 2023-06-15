Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 112,800 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,296,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112,800 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.19% of Vipshop worth $17,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.14. 2,846,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,326,224. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.47. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $18.48.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

