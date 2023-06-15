Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) & IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Financial Survey

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) and Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.2% of IonQ shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of IonQ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IonQ and Technology Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ $11.13 million 179.63 -$48.51 million ($0.36) -27.63 Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Technology Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IonQ.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IonQ and Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 2 2 0 2.50 Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

IonQ currently has a consensus target price of $8.25, indicating a potential downside of 17.04%. Given IonQ’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IonQ is more favorable than Technology Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares IonQ and Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ -531.99% -15.32% -14.56% Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

IonQ has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Technology Solutions has a beta of -0.44, indicating that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IonQ beats Technology Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

About Technology Solutions

Technology Solutions Co. provides business solutions to the healthcare industry. The company was founded in May 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

