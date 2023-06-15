Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) versus Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Financial Survey

Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Rating) and Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.9% of Tecsys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Diebold Nixdorf shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Diebold Nixdorf shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tecsys and Diebold Nixdorf, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tecsys 0 0 0 0 N/A Diebold Nixdorf 1 2 0 0 1.67

Profitability

Tecsys currently has a consensus price target of $48.50, suggesting a potential upside of 147.39%. Diebold Nixdorf has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6,856.52%. Given Diebold Nixdorf’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Diebold Nixdorf is more favorable than Tecsys.

This table compares Tecsys and Diebold Nixdorf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tecsys N/A N/A N/A Diebold Nixdorf -14.60% -1.43% 0.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tecsys and Diebold Nixdorf’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tecsys N/A N/A N/A $0.16 121.53 Diebold Nixdorf $3.49 billion 0.00 -$581.40 million ($6.47) -0.01

Tecsys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diebold Nixdorf. Diebold Nixdorf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tecsys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Tecsys pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Diebold Nixdorf pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 695.7%. Tecsys pays out 52.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Diebold Nixdorf pays out -6.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Diebold Nixdorf is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Diebold Nixdorf beats Tecsys on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tecsys

(Get Rating)

Tecsys Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. It also provides implementation, system enhancement, cloud, advisory, consulting, education, training, and maintenance and support services, as well as engages in sale of hardware. The company primarily serves the healthcare systems, automotive and services parts, third-party logistics, retail, and general wholesale distribution industries. Tecsys Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Diebold Nixdorf

(Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics. It also provides banking product-related services comprising proactive monitoring and rapid resolution of incidents through remote service capabilities or an on-site visit; first- and second-line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; managed and outsourcing services, such as business processes, solution management, upgrades, and transaction processing; and cash management services. In addition, the company offers DN Vynamic software suite to simplify and enhance the consumer experience; mobile point of sale and self-checkout terminals; printers, scales, and mobile scanners; and banknote and coin processing systems. Additionally, it provides retail customer's product-related services, such as on-demand and professional services; maintenance and availability services; implementation services; managed mobility services; monitoring and advanced analytics; and store life-cycle management services. The company was formerly known as Diebold, Incorporated and changed its name to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in December 2016. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Hudson, Ohio. On June 1, 2023, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

