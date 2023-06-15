Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Tectonic Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Tectonic Financial stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.06. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,052. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07. Tectonic Financial has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $10.60.

Tectonic Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%.

About Tectonic Financial

Tectonic Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking and financial products and services to high net worth individuals, small businesses, and institutions in the United States. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, such as demand deposits, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial and real estate loans, dental loans, commercial real estate, construction loans, and consumer installment loans; and wealth management and trust services.

