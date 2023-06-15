Ted F. Angus Sells 7,265 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) EVP Ted F. Angus sold 7,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $204,582.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AMK traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $28.57. The stock had a trading volume of 98,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average of $27.78. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after buying an additional 30,158 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 120,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after buying an additional 22,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

AMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

