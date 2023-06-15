Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the May 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Telecom Italia Stock Performance

Shares of Telecom Italia stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,127. Telecom Italia has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $3.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

