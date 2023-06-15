Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the May 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Telecom Italia Stock Performance
Shares of Telecom Italia stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,127. Telecom Italia has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $3.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86.
Telecom Italia Company Profile
