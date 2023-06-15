Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $2,693,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,229 shares in the company, valued at $5,202,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 1.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 70.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 32,989 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPX stock opened at $38.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.68. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 522.46% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

