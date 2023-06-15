Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) CFO Dick Steven M. Van Purchases 50,000 Shares

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) CFO Dick Steven M. Van acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.27 per share, with a total value of $13,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 100,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Tenon Medical Stock Up 16.0 %
Shares of Tenon Medical stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,705,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,731. Tenon Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78.
Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative return on equity of 232.63% and a negative net margin of 2,031.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenon Medical by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 43,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenon Medical by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 50,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tenon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in shares of Tenon Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Tenon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Tenon Medical Company Profile
Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.
