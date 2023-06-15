Ternium (NYSE:TX) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $56.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ternium from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. HSBC increased their price objective on Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Ternium from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut Ternium from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.14.

Get Ternium alerts:

Ternium Price Performance

TX stock opened at $40.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average is $38.06. Ternium has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $45.81.

Ternium Announces Dividend

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ternium will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Institutional Trading of Ternium

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ternium by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,681,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,512,000 after buying an additional 827,276 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,356,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares in the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,059,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,710,000 after purchasing an additional 105,900 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 968,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 857,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,484,000 after purchasing an additional 58,347 shares in the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ternium

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA engages in the production of flat steel. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products. The Mining segment involves in the sales of mining products, mainly iron ore and pellets. The company was founded in September 1961 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.