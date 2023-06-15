Terra Classic (LUNC) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Terra Classic has a market cap of $556.39 million and approximately $88.30 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00009732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002289 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003064 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001307 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Terra Classic

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,846,877,886,823 coins and its circulating supply is 5,847,304,076,212 coins. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

