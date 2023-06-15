Terra Trading Down 23.1% This Week (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. In the last week, Terra has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002288 BTC on exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $170.58 million and approximately $40.12 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00009657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003025 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001303 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 292,454,569 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.