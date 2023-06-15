TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Short Interest Down 37.8% in May

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the May 15th total of 137,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TFFP shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Jonestrading started coverage on TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
TFF Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ TFFP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.46. 31,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,674. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $6.73.
About TFF Pharmaceuticals
TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.
