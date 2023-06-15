TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Short Interest Down 37.8% in May

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the May 15th total of 137,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TFFP shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Jonestrading started coverage on TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TFFP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.46. 31,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,674. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $6.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFFP. State Street Corp raised its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 330,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 100,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 52,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

