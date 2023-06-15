TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCHW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCHW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the May 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TH International by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 369,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in TH International during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TH International in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TH International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TH International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

TH International Stock Down 4.0 %

TH International stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 8,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,956. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43. TH International has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.79.

About TH International

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. As of September 28, 2022, it had approximately 460 coffee shops across the People's Republic of China. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

