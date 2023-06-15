The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) to Post FY2027 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of AES in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for AES’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share.

Get AES alerts:

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

AES Price Performance

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

Shares of AES opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85. AES has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.

Institutional Trading of AES

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AES by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 801,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,030,000 after purchasing an additional 34,581 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.