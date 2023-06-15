The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,019 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 1.8% of Auxier Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $10,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,604,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,130 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,130,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $779,785,000 after purchasing an additional 647,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,074,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,941,000 after purchasing an additional 144,887 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $503,489,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,401,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,953,000 after purchasing an additional 122,471 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK opened at $44.17 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on BK shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.82.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.