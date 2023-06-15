The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $100.23

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.23 ($1.25) and traded as high as GBX 100.70 ($1.26). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 100 ($1.25), with a volume of 1,414,396 shares trading hands.

The Bankers Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -712.86 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 100.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 101.19.

The Bankers Investment Trust Company Profile

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

