The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Lifted by Athena Investment Management

Athena Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,662 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,840,881,000 after purchasing an additional 250,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Boeing by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Boeing by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $501,165,000 after buying an additional 263,999 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BA traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $218.55. 2,404,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,878,230. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $223.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.32.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

