The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Holdings Raised by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,012 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group accounts for about 4.0% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $7,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.27.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $263.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.18 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.