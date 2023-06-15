The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The European Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The European Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 44,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

The European Equity Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE EEA traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.57. 46,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,107. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31. The European Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $8.90.

The European Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

About The European Equity Fund

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

