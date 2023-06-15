The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 118.8% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GGZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 42.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 136.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 51.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 51,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 17,744 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Price Performance

Shares of GGZ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.75. 7,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,180. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $13.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.72.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

