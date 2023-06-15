The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.90

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.90 and traded as high as $7.95. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 14,855 shares traded.
The GDL Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90.
The GDL Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%.
About The GDL Fund
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

