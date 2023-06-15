The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.90

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.90 and traded as high as $7.95. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 14,855 shares traded.

The GDL Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90.

The GDL Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GDL Fund

About The GDL Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDL. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 398,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The GDL Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in The GDL Fund by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 37,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in The GDL Fund by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 194,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 18,375 shares during the last quarter.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

