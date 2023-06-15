The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Director Scott Michael Kernan Sells 4,800 Shares

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 4,800 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

The GEO Group Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:GEO opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $919.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $12.44.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $608.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.60 million. On average, analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,703 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,275,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,340,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,829 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,030,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,639,000 after purchasing an additional 984,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in The GEO Group by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,039,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,707,000 after buying an additional 953,567 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

