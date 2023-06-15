The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by Athena Investment Management

Athena Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,142 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.38. 7,398,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,785,689. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 703.85 and a beta of 1.79. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

