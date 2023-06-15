The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.13 Per Share

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.16. The consensus estimate for Interpublic Group of Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $40.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Recommended Stories

