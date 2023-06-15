The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,364,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,366 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,448,000 after acquiring an additional 735,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 321.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 864,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,345,000 after acquiring an additional 659,416 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.26.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.5 %

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $247.09. 173,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,259. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $265.64. The firm has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

