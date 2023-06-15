The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,121,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,421,000 after buying an additional 3,470,657 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,566 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $100,508,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 106.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,400 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,584.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,019,194 shares of company stock worth $62,214,552 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock opened at $76.81 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.82. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 512.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.75.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.22.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

