Tigress Financial Boosts Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target to $14.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Tigress Financial from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.09.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.77. 1,787,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,767. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 0.48. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $12.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.90.

Insider Activity

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.07 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 19,032 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $229,145.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,816.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 19,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $229,145.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 416,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,816.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 6,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $60,404.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,012.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,550 shares of company stock worth $2,003,176 over the last quarter. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $4,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 180.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 226,226 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 2,161.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 32,421 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $17,391,000. 45.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.