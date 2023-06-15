TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,100 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the May 15th total of 176,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 253.1 days.

TMX Group stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.38. 847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821. TMX Group has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.37.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMXXF. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$29.60 to C$30.40 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$32.00 to C$31.80 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$31.00 to C$31.60 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

TMX Group Ltd. engages in operating global markets and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth, and success of businesses, traders, and investors. It operates through the following segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics; and Other.

