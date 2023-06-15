TomoChain (TOMO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $21.40 Million

TomoChain (TOMO) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One TomoChain coin can now be purchased for $1.57 or 0.00006116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TomoChain has a total market capitalization of $158.66 million and $21.40 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TomoChain has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain’s launch date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,279,376 coins. The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The backbone of TomoChain’s products and overall ecosystem is the TomoChain blockchain with its innovative Proof-of-Staking Voting (PoSV) consensus. To facilitate interactions between users (including Voters and Masternode owners) and the TomoChain blockchain, a set of protocols and products have been built to support speed, privacy, usability, and liquidity needs all in one platform. TomoChain goal is to develop highly innovative products and technologies to make TomoChain an ideal platform for blockchain games, decentralized finance, and enterprise-oriented applications.TomoChain supports all EVM-compatible smart-contracts, protocols, and atomic cross-chain token transfers. New scaling techniques such as sharding, EVM parallelisation, private-chain generation, hardware integration will be continuously researched and incorporated into TomoChain’s Masternode architecture which will be an ideal scalable smart-contract public blockchain for decentralized apps, token issuances and token integration for small and big businesses.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TomoChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TomoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

