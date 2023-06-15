Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Up 56.1% in May

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 996,900 shares, a growth of 56.1% from the May 15th total of 638,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.87. 46,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,246. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.75). Equities research analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,804 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,446,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 764,518 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 300,199 shares in the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.