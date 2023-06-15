Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Short Interest Update

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,000 shares, an increase of 103.0% from the May 15th total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 128.0 days.

Topcon Stock Performance

TOPCF stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $14.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 930. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.84. Topcon has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $15.13.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

