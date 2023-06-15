Toro Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,176 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the typical volume of 65 put options.

Insider Activity at Toro

In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.05 per share, with a total value of $100,145.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,487. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Renee J. Peterson sold 26,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $2,917,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,686,358.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,234 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,588 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTC. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,583,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 1,410.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after buying an additional 51,917 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 990.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Stock Up 0.2 %

TTC traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.89. The company had a trading volume of 46,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,549. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Toro has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $117.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toro will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

About Toro

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

