Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 524.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.3 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.15.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $218.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.