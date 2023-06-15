Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 118,935 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 156% compared to the average volume of 46,484 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,749 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 15,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 55,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.39.

Shares of DVN traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $49.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,668,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,301,707. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average of $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

