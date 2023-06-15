Traders Purchase High Volume of PDD Call Options (NASDAQ:PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 152,327 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 176% compared to the typical volume of 55,112 call options.

PDD Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,329,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,344,735. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.82 and a 200-day moving average of $81.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $106.38.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. PDD’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PDD will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDD

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in PDD by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 560,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,530,000 after acquiring an additional 115,258 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in PDD by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 221,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,809,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in PDD by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,067,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,001,000 after acquiring an additional 107,343 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in PDD by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 909,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in PDD by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

About PDD

(Get Rating)

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.