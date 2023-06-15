Traders Purchase Large Volume of O-I Glass Call Options (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,354 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,039% compared to the typical daily volume of 75 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.11.

Shares of NYSE OI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.72. 66,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,341. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.22. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $23.52.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.46. O-I Glass had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OI. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 251.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 109.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $34,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

