Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 28,118 put options on the company. This is an increase of 121% compared to the average volume of 12,730 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at $361,054.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 617.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 615.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sirius XM Trading Up 1.6 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,167,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,235,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

